LSUHS resumes COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Shreveport, Minden

Thousands lined up at the fairgrounds in Shreveport Tuesday to get the coronavirus vaccine provided by LSU Health Shreveport to those 70 and older. The hospital says their allocation of just over 5,000 doses was depleted by Thursday.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport is resuming its COVID-19 vaccine clinics during the week of Feb. 22.

LSUHS is holding the vaccine clinics at the following dates and times:

SHREVEPORT LOCATION

Louisiana State Fair Grounds – 3701 Hudson Dr.

Monday, Feb. 22 – Friday, Feb. 26

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This location is for first and second doses of the vaccine. Appointments within a two-hour time block will be emailed no later than Saturday for all those who have pre-registered. Those receiving the second vaccine do NOT need an appointment and are encouraged to come between 8 a.m. and noon when a separate tent/lanes will be available for those getting their second dose.

Re-registration is not required for second doses at any site.

SHREVEPORT LOCATION

Galilee Baptist Church – 1500 Pierre St.

Thursday, Feb. 25

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This location is for first and second vaccines. No appointment necessary for those receiving their second vaccine.

Re-registration is not required for second doses at any site.

SHREVEPORT LOCATION

Chevyland/LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Ave.

Tuesday, Feb. 23 – Friday, Feb. 26

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The above times are available ONLY for healthcare workers, teachers, school support staff, and daycare workers. All others who are eligible to receive vaccine should go to the Louisiana State Fair Grounds.

Saturday, February 27

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Saturday vaccination clinic is for teachers, school support staff and daycare workers ONLY.

MINDEN LOCATION

Webster Parish Fair Grounds – 800 Goodwill Dr.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This location is for first doses only.

The list of those eligible to receive the vaccine has also expanded to include Louisiana teachers, school support staff, day care workers, pregnant women and residents age 55-64 with qualifying health conditions.

Those ages 55-64 must have at least one of the qualifying conditions to be eligible for vaccination.

Qualifying health conditionsare listed on the Louisiana Department of Health’s website and include:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Down syndrome

Several heart conditions

Obesity

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes

Residents in the new age range will be able to indicate their pre-existing condition when registering at www.lsuhs.edu.

The following groups remain eligible for vaccination:

Residents age 65 and older

Dialysis providers and patients

Health care and dental clinic workers

Home care providers and recipients

Sign language interpreters and clients who are deaf and blind

Lab, mortuary, and pharmacy staff

Allied health school students

Emergency response personnel

State’s Unified Command Group

Almost 1.65 million Louisiana residents now are eligible, according to the governor’s office.

While pre-registration is preferred and encouraged, particularly for those 55-64 with underlying health conditions, pre-registration is NOT a requirement to get vaccinated. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

Everyone should bring their ID and insurance information when they come to the site for vaccination.