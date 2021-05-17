LSUHS School of Allied Health to acquire new therapy system to help patients with balance stabilization

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The LSU Health Shreveport School of Allied Health Professions is now offering the world’s first Bioness Integrated Therapy System.

According to LSUHS, the Bioness Integrated Therapy System provides students the opportunity to have simulation and hands-on experience with the most advanced technology available in real-time.

“Private grant support, like this grant received from the Noel Foundation, sets us apart when it comes to education, research, and service to our community. We were the first facility in the world to receive this advanced technology. As a premiere Academic Health System in the state, we are so thankful to the Noel Foundation for their commitment to support educational opportunities across the spectrum of higher education.” Assistant Vice Chancellor of Institutional Advancement Suzanne Tinsley, Ph.D., PT, said in a statement Monday.

LSUHS says the new technology allows providers to determine patients’ limits of stability, fall risk, range of motion, body sway, and more. The standard digitized balance assessments such as the Berg Balance Scale assessment score patients on a scale of zero to four on various activities, assessing static and dynamic balance ability as well as sitting vs. standing balance ability.

In addition, with the Functional Reach Test, assess limits of stability while reaching in a standing or sitting position. For an objective measure of postural stability, providers can also utilize the Romberg and Sensory Integration Test.

Visit bionesstherapy.com to learn more about the Bioness Therapy Integrated System.