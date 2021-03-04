LSUHS sets up COVID-19 vaccine site for educators, continues to offer vaccine at other NWLA locations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport is now providing an exclusive site for educators to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
LSUHS in collaboration with the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Region 7 will provide a vaccine site at 2627 Linwood Ave. only for public, private and parochial educators which also includes K-12 support staff and day care workers.
In an effort to minimize wait times, this specific group should pre-register at https://redcap.link/NWLAEducators.
No appointments are provided or needed to receive the vaccine but pre-registration is requested. All individuals should an ID, proof of working as a teacher or support staff such as their W-2, pay stub, or badge, and insurance information.
LSUHS is holding the vaccine clinics at the following dates and times:
Chevyland/LSU Health Shreveport North Campus
- Former Chevyland dealership – 2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport
- Thursday, March 4, Friday, March 5, and March 8-12
- 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- This location is ONLY for healthcare workers, teachers, school support staff and daycare workers
Brookshire Grocery Arena
- 2000 Centurylink Center Dr., Bossier City
- Saturday, March 6
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Teachers, support staff, and daycare workers will have 2 dedicated lanes at the Brookshire’s site from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Louisiana State Fairgrounds
- 3701 Hudson Dr., Shreveport
- Thursday, March 4, Friday, March 5, and March 8-12
- 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Site open to the public
Galilee Baptist Church
- 1500 Pierre St., Shreveport
- Thursdays, March 4 and March 11
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
River Town Market
- 5115 Cut Off Rd., Coushatta
- Thursday, March 4
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Arcadia Outlet Mall
- 700 Factory Outlet, Arcadia
- Tuesday, March 9
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Former Walmart Parking Lot
- 1043 Washington, Mansfield
- Thursday, March 11
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
To preregister for the vaccine, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu. Everyone should bring their ID and insurance information.
