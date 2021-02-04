LSUHS to offer drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The LSU Health Science Center will be holding a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Natchitoches Parish on Thursday, Feb. 18 for citizens 70 years of age and older.

According to the City of Natchitoches, the drive-thru clinic will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Ben Johnson Auditorium at 400 MLK Drive.

Participants will receive their first vaccination on Feb. 18 and the second dose is scheduled for March 11 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

“This age group population has been identified as the most critical in receiving the COVID vaccine,” said city officials.

“We would like to encourage family members or friends to assist this population with registering for the vaccine if needed.”

To register for the COVID vaccine, visit here.

