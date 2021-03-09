LSUHS updates COVID-19 vaccine schedule after Gov. Edwards expands eligibility

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU Health Shreveport has updated its schedule after Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded the list of those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Edwards announced Tuesday that the list now includes Louisiana residents ages 18-64 who have at least one qualifying condition.

People must acknowledge they have at least one of the qualifying conditions to be eligible for vaccination. Qualifying health conditions are listed on the Louisiana Department of Health’s website. Residents in the new age range will be able to indicate their pre-existing condition when pre-registering at www.lsuhs.edu.

COMMUNITY VACCINE SITES WEEK OF MARCH 9-13

All locations listed below offer 1st and 2nd doses of vaccine:

Louisiana State Fairgrounds – 3701 Hudson Dr., Shreveport

Monday – Friday, March 8 – 12

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (new hours)

Pfizer vaccine

Saturday, March 13

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus (Former Chevyland dealership) – 2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

Monday – Friday, March 8 – 12

12 p.m. – 5 p.m. (new hours)

Pfizer vaccine

Saturday, March 20

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

The LSU Health Shreveport North Campus vaccine site is exclusive to teachers, support staff, daycare workers healthcare and dental clinic workers; home care providers and recipients; sign language interpreters and clients who are deaf and blind; lab, mortuary, and pharmacy staff; allied health school students, emergency response personnel; and the state’s Unified Command Group. Teachers, support staff, and daycare workers should bring proof of employment along with id and insurance information.

Mansfield – Former Walmart Parking Lot, 1043 Washington, Mansfield

Thursday, March 11

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson for first dose of vaccine

Second dose of Moderna will be administered

Logansport High School – 17228 Hwy 5, Logansport

Saturday, March 13

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

UPCOMING VACCINE SITES

Webster Parish Fairgrounds – 800 Goodwill Dr., Minden

Tuesday, March 16

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson for first dose of vaccine

Second dose of Moderna will be administered

Brookshire Grocery Arena – 2000 Centurylink Center Dr., Bossier City

Saturday, March 27

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Sunday, March 28

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

You do not need an appointment to get the vaccine.

The following groups remain eligible for vaccination: Residents age 65 and older; pregnant persons, dialysis providers and patients; health care and dental clinic workers; home care providers and recipients; sign language interpreters and clients who are deaf and blind; lab, mortuary and pharmacy staff; allied health school students, emergency response personnel; and the state’s Unified Command Group.

While pre-registration is preferred and encouraged, particularly for those 18-64 with underlying health conditions, pre-registration is NOT a requirement to get vaccinated. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu. Re-registration is not required for second doses at any site.

Everyone should bring their ID and insurance information when they come to any site for vaccination.