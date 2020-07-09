LSUHSC chancellor expresses his concerns on the rise of COVID-19 numbers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – COVID-19 infection rates continue to spike in the ArkLaTex and the head of LSU Health Sciences expresses his concerns on health and the economy of Shreveport.

DR. G.E. Ghali says his biggest concerns are “COVID-fatique” and people not wearing their masks.

He says the 18-to-29-year-old age group is not taking the virus seriously and this age group is seeing the highest positive rates in the state.

“We saw a significant reduction about a month a so or ago but the last 30 days, it’s been slowly on the rise and I think the increase in cases and the increase in positivity of numbers that we are seeing as well as hospitalization’s is directly related to having a lot of events where people are in close contact with each other, not wearing mask,” said LSUHSC Chancellor, Dr. G.E. Ghali.

Dr. Ghali says the way to bring the numbers down is to follow the safety guidelines set by the CDC and the state.

Dr. Ghali says Mayor Adrian Perkins’s new mandate on mask is on the right track to reducing the spread of the virus.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.