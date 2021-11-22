LSUS, alumnus George Foreman Jr. team up to host eSports Winter Invitational

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Shreveport and George Foreman Jr’s Culture Equity are partnering to host a largescale esports event in December.

The LSUS Culture Gaming Winter Invitational will be held virtually Dec. 4 and 5. The public is invited to register and participate online in this free tournament. Teams and individual players will compete in League of Legends, Overwatch, and Rocket League for cash prizes of up to $1,500. Spectators are welcome to watch via LSUS’s Twitch channel, twitch.tv/lsusesports.

The Culture Equity is a full-service marketing agency devoted to making brands culturally relevant. They have created programming and experiences for some of the world’s biggest brands in technology, energy, fitness and entertainment. Culture Equity also operates the Culture Innovation Lab and Culture Gaming.

“As an LSUS alumnus, I am personally vested in the strategic partnership between The Culture Equity and LSU Shreveport. Through this partnership, we are creating programming and experiences for the Ark-La-Tex region that demonstrate what’s next in education, innovation, esports, and technology. We are launching our partnership with the LSUS Culture Gaming Winter Invitational which was created to ensure all students can participate in high-level esports competitions free of cost. Unfortunately, many students are unable to experience esports either due to cost and or not having access to technology. With our tournament teams, schools, individuals, and community organizations can not only participate in a competitive esports tournament but walk away with cash prizes.” George Foreman Jr., Chief Strategic Officer of The Culture Equity

The LSUS leadership team looks forward to the tournament and its ability to highlight technology as well as its necessity in the next generation’s career space, LSUS says in a release.

“Our mission is to expose students in this region to gaming concepts to provide a gateway into careers associated with digital media,” LSUS Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives, Dr. Julie Lessiter, said. “Whether it’s video game technology, simulation, Unity 3D, development or any other ancillary jobs that exist in this industry, we can’t overstate the importance of normalizing the utilization of technology to spark innovation and creativity in the next generation.”

Interested participants can register here.