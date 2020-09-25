LSUS gets new tool to protect students, faculty from COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State University in Shreveport will soon have another way to protect its students, faculty, and staff from the coronavirus.

A COVID-19 Testing Pod, which is similar to the ones featured at the LSU Baton Rouge campus, will begin operating on Monday, Sept. 28. It will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Testing will be available to faculty, staff and students of LSUS with no out-of-pocket expense.

Co-founder & CEO of Relief Telemed Vishal Vasanji said, “We are very happy to partner with the Administrative team at LSUS to provide convenient testing to the LSUS community. We have worked well with the LSU Baton Rouge campus, so this was a natural extension of that relationship.”

In addition to social distancing measures, mask requirements, and sanitization supplies distributed throughout campus, LSUS currently has wellness check stations that everyone must visit before entering the university.

The Relief Telemed Pod will be another way the school’s Pandemic Action Team is working to ensure the safety of the LSUS community.

Director of the Pandemic Action Team Bill Wolfe said, “Our team has been exploring all avenues to ensure the continued safety of the LSUS community. The pod will be a great addition to our current measures, as it provides an efficient way for folks at LSUS to get tested without having to search for an external testing facility.”

Testing in the Pod will not be available to the general public.

LSUS is partnering with LSU Health Shreveport to provide a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of the LSUS Pioneer Heritage Center.

This site is open to the public and does not require an appointment. Testing is available between 8 a.m. and noon on Fridays.

