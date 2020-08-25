LSUS to close campus Thursday ahead of Hurricane Laura

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State University in Shreveport is closing its campus on Thursday ahead of the arrival Hurricane Laura.

The university announced Tuesday afternoon that all campus offices and facilities will be closed, and all face-to-face classes, including hybrid classes, will be canceled. Classes that are being taught online for this semester will continue as scheduled.

LSUS says the administrative team will continue to monitor weather conditions related to Hurricane Laura. A decision about campus operations on Friday will be announced on Thursday at approximately 2 p.m. Updates will be posted to lsus.edu, and LSUS’s official social media channels.

The LSUS community should also check their LSUS email accounts for any messages and watch for any emergency messages the university may send via RAVE.

To receive RAVE alerts from the university, students will need to confirm that their current cell number is provided in MyLSUS and employees will need to do the same in Workday.

The drive-thru wellness stations will be closing at 4 pm on Wednesday, August 26th. Those coming to campus that evening can check-in at the walk-up stations in the University Center and Noel Memorial Library.

If normal operations resume on Friday, August 28th, students, faculty, and staff will need to check-in at one of the walk-up stations in the University Center, Noel Memorial Library, and immediately in front of the Business Education Building and Bronson Hall. Faculty and Staff may also check-in at the wellness station in the Administration Building.

