Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser visits Bossier City to help honor people in the tourism industry

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was in Shreveport Thursday to attend the annual ‘Excellence in Hospitality Awards’ banquet hosted by Shreveport-Bossier’s Convention and Tourism Bureau, honoring those who have impacted the tourism industry since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The event was held at the LeBossier Hotel and Event Center from 6 pm until 8 pm. The banquet is held every year during national tourism week. More than 50 recipients who work in local attractions, casinos, restaurants, and other tourism industries were honored in the Shreveport-Bossier community for their work in the region’s tourism industry.

Brandy Evans, who serves as the Vice President of communications for the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourism, said Lt. Nungesser attends almost every banquet each year.

“He supports all of the programmings that we do and he comes every year to our annual tourism banquet. and so we are super honored that he would add us to his calendar this year. He’d come out and help us to honor the people who have worked so hard in this industry,” Evans said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 1,400 people in Shreveport-Bossier are employed through the food and hospitality industry.