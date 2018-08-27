Lupe Valdez, Gov. Greg Abbott agree to statewide debate

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTIN, TX - The two candidates vying to be Texas Governor will meet face-to-face in a debate this fall.

The debate, hosted by KTAL's parent company Nexstar Media Group, will be held in Austin on Friday, Sept. 28 from 7-8 p.m. between Republican nominee Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat nominee Lupe Valdez. They will debate at the LBJ Library.

Gov. Greg Abbott says he "looks forward to this opportunity to share his vision for the future of Texas."

On Aug. 27, Valdez announced she would participate in the debate.

The statewide debate will be aired and live streamed on 12 Texas stations owned by Nexstar Media Group, including KTAL, in addition to stations in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

