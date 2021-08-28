Lusk Eye Specialists celebrates 40 years, welcomes 100,000th new patient

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Lusk Eye Specialists, an ophthalmologist in Shreveport, celebrated its 40-year anniversary on Friday, in addition to welcoming its 100,000th new patient.

“They’re making fun of me, I’ve been in practice for 40 years,” said Dr. James Lusk, the owner and practitioner of Lusk Eye Specialists, “So they had a big celebration today, I’m just glad to be here 40 years later,” adding that both of his sons, Bryan and Jeffrey Lusk, have also followed into his footsteps working at the facility.

“You know when you start out, it’s a new adventure, and you hate to see things wind down. And it’s been a great adventure here in Shreveport,” the eye surgeon said.

Carolyn Richmond, 65, says she hasn’t seen an eye doctor for about two years, and the visit was long overdue.

Richmond found out about being the 100,00th new patient earlier this week when she got the call from staff members at Lusk Eye Specialists wanting to incorporate her on their big day.

She also received a flat-screen T.V.

“I had never ever had anything like this happened to me. And this is like a birthday party to me. I mean, really exciting,” she said.