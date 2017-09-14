LWC to hold youth job fairs in Shreveport-Bossier

If you’re between the ages of 18 and 24 grab your resume and head out to the Louisiana Workforce Commission job fair.



LWC’s Business and Career Solutions Centers will hold job fairs across the state later this month.



The event is designed to provide young adults with employment opportunities and possible career pathways.



The Recruitment Day will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at BCSCs in the following areas:



Northwest Region:

Caddo BCSC: 2121 Fairfield Ave., Suite 100, Shreveport

Bossier BCSC: 4000 Viking Dr., B-1, Bossier City



Northeast Region:

Ouachita BCSC: 1162 Oliver Rd., Suite 9, Monroe

Morehouse BCSC: 250 Holt St., Bastrop

Franklin BCSC: 3290 Front St., Winnsboro

Jackson BCSC: 236 Industrial Dr., Jonesboro



Central Region:

Rapides BCSC: 5610-B Coliseum Blvd., Alexandria

Concordia BCSC: 107 N.E.E. Wallace Blvd., Ferriday

Avoyelles BCSC: 320 Cottage St., Marksville



One of the companies expected to participate is national retailer, Walmart. They are looking to fill both full and part-time positions for cashiers, second and third shift stockers, cart attendants and maintenance.



For many youth, a seasonal or part-time job during the holidays is more than just extra spending money, but an opportunity to earn and learn.



LWC Executive Director Ava Dejoie said, “We are thrilled to coordinate this endeavor with our local offices. Providing job opportunities for Louisiana’s young adult population is necessary for their professional development and for the state’s economy. We appreciate the opportunity to partner with local businesses as well as national retailers to make this job fair a success.”



The LWC has 59 BCSCs across Louisiana that provide a variety of employment services to job seekers. To locate the nearest BCSC in your area, visit www.laworks.net and select ‘Business and Career Solutions Center’ from the top menu.