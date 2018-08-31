Local News

Lynn Vance joined Lauren and Karen in studio this morning

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 07:59 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 08:00 AM CDT

Shreveport, La. - Lynn Vance joined us this morning to talk about what she has been up to in the community.  She also tells about a great charity event coming up next Saturday at Bear's on Fairfield.  For more information on the event head over to Facebook and look for the Dudes 4 Dogs event page. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected