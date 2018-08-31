Lynn Vance joined Lauren and Karen in studio this morning
Shreveport, La. - Lynn Vance joined us this morning to talk about what she has been up to in the community. She also tells about a great charity event coming up next Saturday at Bear's on Fairfield. For more information on the event head over to Facebook and look for the Dudes 4 Dogs event page.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
