M.A.D.D hands out ribbons, flyers

Mothers in the Bossier-area got together today to promote safe, sober driving during the holidays.

“This is the time that people get on the highway the most,” said Vanessa Braggs, who lost her husband and two sons to violence.

M.A.D.D advocates for safe driving during the holidays, something that most Americans will have to do. But, it is important to be safe.

“It’s just a great time to make people aware. Sometimes, people during the holidays do things they wouldn’t normally do,” said Glenn Younger, with the Louisiana State Police. “There’s always an option to do things sober.”

That option could save many lives.