Magazine cites Bossier City as a top veteran-friendly retirement destination

BOSSIER CITY, La. – (KTAL/KMSS) Bossier City has been named a top retirement destination and veteran-friendly city in an article featured in the latest edition of Where to Retire magazine.

In the May/June 2019 issue, Bossier City is profiled in an article titled “8 Veteran-Friendly Cities.”

The publication evaluated 23 cities across the country that have a military base or a post for inclusion in the article. Bossier City was chosen as one of eight from the list of 23.

Where to Retire editor, Annette Fuller, says, “To be named, the city had to have enough good qualities and amenities for any retiree – even if they weren’t veterans or involved with the military.”

Fuller listed Bossier City’s outdoor recreation opportunities, casinos, and cultural attractions as part of the reason why Bossier City made the list.

“The riverfront Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets make shopping, eating and drinking so much fun, and the CenturyLink Center brings big-name events to the city. Mardi Gras and Veterans Day celebrations make it even better. The Red River brings beauty and exquisite views.”

Fuller adds, “The retiree we interviewed from Bossier City said it seems to be a, “big city with a small-town feel.

“He said that Bossier City has a family atmosphere, and that neighbors, “do things together and help each other out.”

Established in 1992, Where to Retire is published six times a year. The latest issue is available now nationwide.

In addition to Bossier City, Albuquerque, N.M.; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Columbus, Ga.; Dothan, Ala.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Virginia Beach, Va.; and Yuma, Ariz. rounded out the top eight.

Established in 1992, Where to Retire is published six times a year. The latest issue of Where to Retire magazine is available now nationwide.

