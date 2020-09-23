Magnolia High reports 3 positive COVID-19 cases, students transition to virtual learning

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Due to three positive coronavirus cases, students at Magnolia High School will transition to virtual learning for the remainder of the week.

According to the Magnolia Public School District, in response to the COVID-19 cases starting Wednesday, Sept. 23 through Friday, Sept. 25 students in grades 10-12 only will switch to virtual instruction.

Several students have also been quarantined due to close contact to positive cases or for exhibiting symptoms.

During this closure, all classrooms will be disinfected in preparation for students to return to school on Monday, Sept. 28.

Meanwhile, Magnolia school officials said students should follow the Digital Learning Guide that has been emailed to them. The guide is also available on the school website.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.