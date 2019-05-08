Local News

Mail carriers to collect items for Food Bank

Posted: May 08, 2019 10:58 AM CDT

Updated: May 08, 2019 01:26 PM CDT

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) On Saturday, letter carriers in Shreveport, Minden and Mansfield will collect non-perishable food donations as they deliver mail along their postal routes to benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

It’s in connection with the 27th annual National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
Annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.  

To participate, residents are asked to leave donations of nonperishable food items like pasta, rice, beans or canned soup, fruits, meat or vegetables next to their mailboxes before the time of their regular delivery on May 11th. 

This week, residents in Shreveport, Minden and Mansfield will receive a postcard or a printed paper bag announcing their area’s participation. 

People who are unsure whether their letter carrier is participating, should contact their local post office. 
 
The Stamp Out Hunger food drive, held annually on the second Saturday in May, has become the nation’s largest single-day food drive in 10,000 cities and towns in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam  

“Letter carriers are honored to be able to help people in need,” NALC President Fredric Rolando said. “On a daily basis we see the needs in the communities we serve, and we believe it’s important to help meet those needs.”
            
The need for food assistance across Shreveport/Bossier has never been greater, according to The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

These donations will be allocated to the Food Bank’s 150 partner non-profit and benevolent organizations, churches, soup kitchens and homeless shelters.  

The Food Bank will also be welcoming volunteers to sort donations in the weeks after the food drive. For information about volunteering, contact the Food Bank at 318.675.2400.
 

