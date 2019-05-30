Main Street Texarkana makes the cut in national contest

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – Main Street Texarkana is closer to winning $25,000 in a national contest.

The group is in the final 10 in the ‘America’s Main Streets’ contest. Voters took part in earlier stages of the competition. Now, judges will decide who gets the grand prize.

Main Street Texarkana made the top 10 last year, as well, but did not win. However, the group is very optimistic about the odds this year.

Director Ina McDowell said, “What made it different this year, I believe, is we were able to be registered as one city. We were nominated as one city, instead of being registered as

two cities, so, our votes were not split this time, and that made a huge impact, I think, on our numbers.”

The winner is expected to be announced on June 3.

—

