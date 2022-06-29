SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau (SBCTB) will announce which premier organization has chosen Shreveport as their 2023 annual conference location at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Leaders from SBCTB, the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, and organizers of the conference at the center of the announcement will be on hand with the Goldwind Road Riders conference Wing Ding 43 as the backdrop for the reveal.

In addition to unveiling the convention, the SBCTB will also announce updates, including a slate of events they will host in 2023.