SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Eighteen Shreveport Fire Department units are responding to the scene of a blaze in the Highland neighborhood.

Shreveport police are assisting in controlling the perimeter while crews work to control the large fire. The blaze broke out around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. When crews arrived on scene, the fire in the two-story home was upgraded to a 2nd alarm due to how close the homes are. The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The home was heavily damaged by the flames, and firefighters are pouring water through the roof.

Firefighters work to put out a blaze in a Highland neighborhood building (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Fire destroying two story structure in the Highland neighborhood early Thursday (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Two story structure destroyed in Highland fire (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Officials say there was no one inside when the fire broke out. Crews are working to bring the flames under control.