You will need to find an alternate route if you travel on Sligo Rd. in Bossier Parish.

Sligo Rd. will be closed to traffic effective Thursday, Dec. 28 while Bossier Parish Police Jury highway

department crews make repairs to two small bridges.

The bridges are located on Horseshoe and Hog Skin bayous between Caplis-Sligo Rd. and La. Hwy. 157.

Parish officials say the repairs are expected to be complete by Jan. 9.