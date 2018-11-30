Breaking News
Gov. Edwards: 3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Lousiana, for a total of 6

Majority of area boat ramps reopen along Red River

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Boat launches reopen 11.30.18_1543612114248.PNG.jpg

The Red River Waterway Commission has reopened the majority of the public boat ramps along the Red River now that water levels have started to recede. 

The docks located at the North Caddo and Teague Parkway Recreation Areas remain closed until cleanup is completed. 

In addition, the downstream ramp at the Teague Parkway Recreation Area in Bossier City and the boat ramp at the Brouillette Recreation Area in Avoyelles Parish are closed because of current construction projects at these sites. 

Boaters should use caution when launching into the current and be highly aware of obstacles such as trees and sandbars while navigating the river.

The Red River Waterway Commission observes defined river stages within its district to determine the status of public boat ramps.

For more information, visit www.redriverwaterway.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss