Breaking News
Thousands without power after morning storms

Man accused of burglarizing vehicle in casino parking garage

Local News

by: Nikki Henderson

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize a man accused of breaking into a vehicle while it was parked in a downtown parking garage.

The burglary happened back on May 13 at a Shreveport casino in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway.

The victim told detectives that his vehicle had been burglarized and a gun had been stolen. 

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the victim’s vehicle and then a short time later he was seen running away from the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com.
 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss