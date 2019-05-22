Man accused of burglarizing vehicle in casino parking garage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize a man accused of breaking into a vehicle while it was parked in a downtown parking garage.

The burglary happened back on May 13 at a Shreveport casino in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway.

The victim told detectives that his vehicle had been burglarized and a gun had been stolen.

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the victim’s vehicle and then a short time later he was seen running away from the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com.



