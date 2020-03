In Bowie County, a man accused of assaulting a police officer by dragging him with his car stood before a judge today.

Jaroy Simpson faces four charges after investigators say a routine traffic stop led to the injury of a Texarkana,Texas, police officer.



Simpson is charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, theft of a firearm and possession of ecstasy.



Prosecutors plan to present the case to a grand jury at the end of this month. Simpson is due back in court early August.