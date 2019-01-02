Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Man accused of kidnapping after threatening woman for ride while running down road in underwear

LINCOLN PARISH, La. - KTVE - A man has been arrested after deputies say he was running down the road in his underwear with his dog and forced a motorist to drive him or he'd kill her.

According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened late Tuesday evening.

Jeffery Glasscock was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center January 1, 2019.

Officials say Glasscock was apparently under the influence of some type of drug and was observed running down the roadway in his underwear.

Glasscock then jumped onto a female motorist's car and demanded she drive him down the roadway or he would kill her.

When law enforcement caught up to them, they were on the edge of Jackson Parish.

Deputies attempted to take Glasscock into custody, but his dog, which had been following along, became aggressive with deputies. Glasscock was non-compliant and was eventually tazed.

As a result of the tazing, the dog grew more aggressive and was euthanized.

Glasscock was arrested and booked into the Jackson Parish Jail before being transported back to Lincoln.

He is currently being held in the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on counts of simple kidnapping, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace and resisting an officer.

His bond has not yet been set.