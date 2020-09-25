Man arrested after early morning standoff in Bossier Parish

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man has been arrested following an early morning standoff in Bossier Parish.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday SWAT members took a man into custody after a standoff on Highway 3227 near Haughton Middle School.

The man had fired several shots in the area and barricaded himself inside his home.

After several hours, BSO patrol deputies and detectives, along with LSP, Haughton Police and Fire, and Bossier Parish EMS were able to bring the dangerous situation to a peaceful ending.

BSO Crisis Negotiation Team members were also instrumental in deescalating the situation by talking down the man.

Highway 3227 was temporarily blocked but the scene was cleared in time for the start of school.

