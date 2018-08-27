Local News

Man arrested for dealing meth in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La - A man from Pleasant Hill is behind bars for allegedly selling illegal drugs in Sabine Parish. Marcus Turner, 34, faces three counts of distribution of methamphetamines. A large amount of cash was also seized during Turner's arrest.
He was captured by the Tri-Parish Narcotics Task Force, which includes deputies from DeSoto, Red River, and Sabine Parish.

