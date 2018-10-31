Man arrested for head-on crash that killed 2 people

A man who allegedly caused a head-on crash that claimed the lives of two people in Caddo Parish is now behind bars.

On Tuesday deputies arrested 34-year-old Jesse Wade Disotell, of Greenwood, in Desoto Parish.

On Oct. 17 Disotell was driving a Toyota RAV4 westbound on Hwy. 80 at a high rate of speed when he tried to pass a pickup in a no passing zone and hit an eastbound Pontiac Vibe head on.

The RAV4 traveled through the ditch and caught fire. The Vibe coasted to the shoulder.

The passenger in the RAV4 and the passenger in the Vibe died in the crash. Disotell abandoned his vehicle and ran away.

Following an investigation Disotell was linked to the crash.

Disotell was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on two counts of negligent homicide and one count of hit and run driving.



