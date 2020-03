A Caddo Parish man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl is now behind bars.

Jackie Ray Webb, 60, of Keithville, was arrested Friday following an investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Webb was seen inappropriately touching the young girl in a sexual manner earlier this month.

Investigators also determined that similar crimes had occurred on more than one occasion.

Webb was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile.