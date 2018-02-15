Man arrested for shooting inisde his former lover’s home

A Shreveport man is behind bars for allegedly firing shots inside the home of his ex-girlfriend.

The shooting happened back on Nov. 5 in the 2900 block of Grassmere St.

When officers arrived a woman told them 26-year-old LaBrodrick Butler fired several shots at her home where she and four children were present.

No one was injured but at least one of the bullets penetrated the exterior wall and lodged into a sofa.

During the investigation detectives gathered enough evidence to link Butler to the shooting.

Butler already had outstanding warrants for Domestic Abuse Battery and Simple Assault.

On Monday police arrested Butler and booked him into the Shreveport City Jail on his outstanding warrants and one additional count of Aggravated Criminal Property Damage stemming from the shooting.

Butler is currently being held at Caddo Correctional Center without bond.