Man arrested in connection with the murder of SPD officer pleads guilty to firearms and drug charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of three men charged in connection with the death of a Shreveport police officer has pleaded guilty to federal firearms and drug charges in an unrelated case.

According to a statement released by United States Attorney David C. Joseph, 38-year-old Glenn Frierson of Shreveport pleaded guilty Friday morning before Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Frierson was arrested on January 15, 2019 in connection with the death of Shreveport Police Officer Chateri Payne.

According to the documents filed at the guilty plea, Shreveport police searched the defendant’s place of business on May 3, 2018. As police officers entered the business, Frierson placed a pistol on the restroom floor that opened into his barber stall. The officers found the Smith & Wesson, Model SD40, .40-caliber pistol, which was loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition. Frierson owned the pistol and carried it for protection when selling drugs. He was also found with 28 grams of pure methamphetamine, which was stored inside his backpack and inside of a hidden compartment of a false beverage container. Frierson also possessed a scale to weigh drugs. Glenn Frierson was a convicted felon at the time he possessed the pistol. He pleaded guilty on May 4, 2009, to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, eight of which were suspended. It is illegal under federal law for a convicted felon to possess a firearm or ammunition.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Frierson faces 10 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm and 20 years in prison for drug distribution. He also faces three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. Hicks set sentencing for December 11, 2019.

