Man arrested on I-20 sentenced for conspiring to transport meth

A California man learns his punishment for conspiring to transport methamphetamine in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Thursday that 37-year-old Maquel L. Shelby, of Hawthorne, CA was sentenced to 12 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Shelby was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

According to the Aug. 30, 2017 guilty plea, a Louisiana State trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Durango Shelby was driving Jan. 31, 2017 on Interstate-20 in Bossier Parish.

Codefendant 27-year-old Bryanna Warren, also of California, was riding in the car along with two children, ages 5 and 2.

After being questioned, Shelby admitted there was a pistol in the vehicle’s glove compartment.

As the trooper walked over to the vehicle to speak to Warren who was seated in the front passenger seat, she pulled out a loaded S&W .40 caliber pistol from a diaper bag and handed it to the trooper.

Warren admitted to trying to hide the firearm after taking it from the glove compartment.

The vehicle was also searched, and troopers found 2 pounds of methamphetamine in a backpack.

After the arrest, Shelby admitted he had picked up the methamphetamine from Shreveport and was instructed to bring it to Monroe.

Warren pleaded guilty on May 25 to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and was sentenced on Oct. 19 to five years in prison and three years of supervised release.