Man behind bars for illegally using company credit card

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested after he allegedly used a company credit card for personal benefit.

According to Sheriff Steve Prator 29-year-old, Robert Welborn was taken into custody on Wednesday following an interview with detectives.

The theft was reported to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force by Welborn’s former employer after it was discovered that he had charged over $4,500 without permission. Welborn acknowledged using the card for tools and personal bills.

Welborn was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for felony theft.

