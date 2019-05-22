Breaking News
Thousands without power after morning storms

Man behind bars for illegally using company credit card

Local News

by: Nikki Henderson

Posted: / Updated:
Robert Welborn 05.22.19_1558560260436.jpg.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested after he allegedly used a company credit card for personal benefit.

According to Sheriff Steve Prator 29-year-old, Robert Welborn was taken into custody on Wednesday following an interview with detectives.

The theft was reported to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force by Welborn’s former employer after it was discovered that he had charged over $4,500 without permission. Welborn acknowledged using the card for tools and personal bills.

Welborn was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for felony theft. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss