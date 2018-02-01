Man behind bars for multiple home burglaries in Caddo Parish

A man who allegedly broke into numerous homes in south Shreveport now sits behind bars.

Darryl Glynn McNeely, 51, was arrested Monday following a foot chase in the 6200 block of Buncombe Rd.

A resident contacted authorities after seeing McNeely acting suspiciously near her property.

Caddo deputies later linked the call to a suspect they had previously been searching for in connection with multiple break-ins in the Hickory Ridge/Meriwether Rd. area.

Items stolen included jewelry, a bicycle, knives, firearms, belt buckles, and baseball cards.

Many of the stolen items were located in a wooded area near where the burglaries occurred. All of the

burglaries are believed to have happened in January.

McNeely was charged with burglarizing occupied and unoccupied homes in the 3300 block of Meriwether, the 3200 block of Hickory Ridge, and the 3300 block of Hickory Ridge.

McNeely was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for three counts of Burglary and Possession of a

Firearm by a Convicted Felon and for outstanding warrants in Rapides Parish.

Additional charges are pending.