Man dies after 2-vehicle crash in East Texas

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A man was killed and another person was injured after a pickup truck collided with a car in East Texas.

The crash happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on US 59 near Carthage.

According to DPS, the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet Camaro, 19-year-old Ricardo Rodriguez, of Gary, was traveling east on FM 2517 when he failed to stop at the intersection and continued onto US 59 into the path of a 2009 GMC Sierra driven by 21-year-old Maria Gamez, of Center.

The truck struck the car on its left side causing major damage to both vehicles.

Rodriquez died at the scene. Gamez was taken to UT Health Carthage where she is in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

