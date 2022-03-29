SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of two men that were critically injured Monday night after being hit by a vehicle on the shoulder of Colquitt Rd. has died.

Joseph L. Jones, 42, and another man were unloading a motorcycle from a truck on the 3000 block of Colquitt Rd. in west Shreveport when they were struck by a car just before 8:30 p.m. Both men were taken to Ochsner LSU Health in critical condition, where Jones later died.

Police say the driver did not see the men. The driver was not injured in the crash.

Jones was identified by fingerprint comparison and an autopsy has been ordered.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.