Man dies after his truck hits a tree in SW Arkansas

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A man has died after his truck crashed into a tree early Sunday morning in southwest Arkansas.

The accident happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on State HWY 73 in Hempstead County.

According to Arkansas State Police, 34-year-old Michael E. Mays, of Ozan, was traveling westbound when his 2007 GMC pickup left the road and slammed into a tree.

Mays was taken to Wadley Medical Center in Hope where he died from his injuries.

ASP said the road was wet and there was fog at the time of the crash.

The accident is under investigation.