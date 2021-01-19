Man dies after rollover crash in SW Arkansas

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A man was killed following a rollover crash Monday morning in southwest Arkansas.
The accident happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. on County Rd. 13 in McNeil.
According to Arkansas State Police, 27-year-old Charles J. Smelser, of Waldo, was traveling southbound when his 2012 Toyota left the road, overturned and hit a tree.
ASP said Smelser died on the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.