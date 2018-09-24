Man dies after train slams into pickup truck

A man is dead after his pickup truck was struck by a train in Webster Parish.

The accident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Monday on Stuckey Rd. about 1.5 miles east of LA 532.

The preliminary investigation showed a 1991 Ford pickup truck driven by 33-year-old Jason Fory, of Minden, was hit by a Kansas City Southern train.

For reasons still unknown, the truck was stopped on the tracks and the train which was traveling west was unable to stop before reaching the crossing.

Fory, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene.

A toxicology sample was taken from Fory and submitted for analysis.

Louisiana State Police Troop G is investigating the crash.