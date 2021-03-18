Man dies from ‘medical emergency’ while being detained by CPSO deputies in Keithville

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man died from a medical emergency while he was detained by deputies in Keithville Thursday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Caddo Parish deputies say they went to 14554 Pecan Road around 7:21 a.m. to execute an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Chad Deloach. CPSO says Deloach was not at the mobile home at that time.

William Walls, who was a neighbor to Deloach, walked out of the back door of his mobile home on the property and was approached by deputies. Deputies say they asked Walls if they could search his home for Deloach, and he said yes.

During the search, CPSO says Walls became aggravated with deputies and tried to re-enter his home. For “officer safety,” Walls was detained and placed in the back of a patrol car. Deputies say they continued to search the property for Deloach and when they returned back to the car where Walls was being held.

Authorities say as deputies were talking to Walls, the man had a medical emergency and they took him out of the car before contacting the fire department. Deputies started doing CPR until emergency personnel showed up and Walls was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CPSO says an autopsy will be done by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of Wall’s death.