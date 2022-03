MIRA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is dead after a crash in Mira, north of Hosston, on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 4:00 p.m., a man was driving a white Toyota Camry northbound on Hwy 71 when he left the road near the intersection of Myra Myrtis Rd. Deputies say his car crashed into several trees and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.