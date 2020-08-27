Man escapes after giant tree falls on Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was able to escape this morning after a giant tree fell on his home.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday a tree fell on a home at Ratcliff St. and Dillingham Ave. in the South Highlands neighborhood.

The man who was inside the house at the time was able to escape unharmed.

