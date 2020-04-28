Man fatally shot by estranged wife in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man has died after he was shot by his estranged wife at an apartment complex in Texarkana.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Park Ridge Apartments in the 600 block of Price Lane.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, when officers arrived they found 40-year-old Courtland Luckey inside the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered first aid to Courtland on the scene but he died from his injuries.

The investigation revealed that Courtland forced his way inside an apartment and began physically assaulting his estranged wife, Tynisha Luckey, and a 48-year-old man while a using a blade weapon.

Tynisha later retrieved a gun and shot Courtland numerous times.

The man was taken by Lifenet to Wadley for severe injuries caused by Courtland prior to the shooting. Two children who were inside the apartment during the incident were not harmed.

Once this investigation is complete the case will be presented to the prosecutor’s office to determine what charges, if any, will be filed.

