Man formally charged in parking lot shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) - A man has been formally charged with the murder of a young woman in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Markelle Davis, 19, is accused in the shooting death of Jaqualyn Paxton, 18. The shooting happened in the parking lot at Village Park South Apartments in early April.

Investigators believe Davis shot Paxton around midnight following an argument at the complex, which is located in the 2200 block of East Street. Police said when they arrived, Paxton had already been taken to the hospital by friends in a personal vehicle. She died from her injuries.

Police said Davis was located on East Street in his vehicle a short time after the shooting.

---

