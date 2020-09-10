Man found dead in pool outside Shreveport home identified

Local

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was found dead in a pool in Shreveport’s Shreve Island neighborhood has been identified.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, the body of 54-year-old Philip Harris, of Shreveport, was discovered shortly before noon Tuesday, Sept. 8 in a pool at a home in the 1900 block of Audubon Place.

An autopsy was ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

The death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

