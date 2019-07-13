Man found dead in W. Shreveport motel pool identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTA/KMSS) – A man found dead in a west Shreveport motel pool Friday has been identified.

According to a statement from the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office late Friday night, 39-year-old Shawn Heard was found around 11 a.m. at the bottom of the pool of the Moonrider Inn in the 5200 block of Monkhouse Drive. He was pronounced dead at 11:07 a.m.

The coroner’s office statement says Heard, whose last known address was in Keithville, is believed to have been homeless. He is presumed to have drowned. An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

His death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

