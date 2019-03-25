Man identified in fatal Caddo Parish wreck

Update 3/26/19:

A man who died after his truck slammed into a tree earlier this week in Caddo Parish has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office idenitified the man as 44-year-old Charles Woosley,of Bossier City. Woosley was identified through fingerprints.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Caddo Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal crash discovered early Monday morning in the western part of the parish.

The crash was spotted just after 8 a.m. in the 8300 block of Jefferson Paige Road, according to a release from CPSO. The driver of an 18-wheeler saw the crashed vehicle at daybreak and called authorities. It is unknown what time the crash occurred.

The driver of a Dodge Ram pickup was eastbound as he approached a curve in the road, according to the sheriffs office. Instead of entering the curve, he continued straight ahead and hit a tree. He was deceased at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation. Identification of the victim is pending confirmation by the Coroner’s Office.