SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by an SUV Sunday evening on Greenwood Road in West Shreveport.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Police say the driver claims he never saw the man crossing the road. The unidentified man, who was apparently known in the area, died on the scene.

Police say they are still investigating the fatal collision.

