Man injured after large tree falls on truck in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man was injured this morning after a large tree fell on his truck in Natchitoches Parish.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday 43-year-old William Watkins, of Lena, was driving westbound on Spurgeon Rd. near the Janie community when a large oak tree fell on his 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Watkins was able to get out of the vehicle and wait on help.

EMS treated Watkins at the scene for a large cut on his head. He was later taken by private vehicle to an area hospital.

